© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Neil Giraldo: "I like to really challenge the audience with complex rhythms, like in Love Is a Battlefield"

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST
5d6966ded41d6
Neil Giraldo & Pat Benatar
/

Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

Guitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband and songwriting partner Neil Giraldo talks with Kyle Meredith about he and Benetar’s upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as his thoughts on the Class of ‘22 and the background players that should also get their due. Giraldo goes on to talk about assumptions and judgments we make towards artists, giving back to the musical community, and his advice to younger musicians. He also discusses the new musical he and Pat are working on that reimagines Romeo & Juliet using Benatar’s songs, as well as injecting complex rhythms through songs like “We Belong” to challenge the pop radio audience.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith