Studio performance from Anemic Royalty proves punk is alive and well

By Laura Shine
Published November 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
anemic
Anemic Royalty
/

Party punk rock is in good hands with Louisville's Anemic Royalty. Jeremy, Miles, Jack, and Seamus rocked our socks off in the WFPK studio with 2 songs of pure punk energy with "18" and "Looking Forward", both of which appear on the new album Wasting Time. The band has been playing together for 7 years now and it shows with tight playing, great hooks, and boundless energy. Check out the video by LPM's Tyler Franklin and take a listen to the new album below. Catch Anemic Royalty at The 2nd Annual Sweater Fest at Headliners on Dec. 17th, 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4YQg7KxWfo

https://open.spotify.com/album/75Z403GIvQTVvl210hh2DM?si=zYBypinHQgqL0pyNaF7YcA

