Studio performance from Anemic Royalty proves punk is alive and well

Party punk rock is in good hands with Louisville's Anemic Royalty. Jeremy, Miles, Jack, and Seamus rocked our socks off in the WFPK studio with 2 songs of pure punk energy with "18" and "Looking Forward", both of which appear on the new album Wasting Time. The band has been playing together for 7 years now and it shows with tight playing, great hooks, and boundless energy. Check out the video by LPM's Tyler Franklin and take a listen to the new album below. Catch Anemic Royalty at The 2nd Annual Sweater Fest at Headliners on Dec. 17th, 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4YQg7KxWfo

https://open.spotify.com/album/75Z403GIvQTVvl210hh2DM?si=zYBypinHQgqL0pyNaF7YcA