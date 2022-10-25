© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Josh Gad on working with Regina Spektor, Mike Viola, & Sarah Bareilles on Central Park

By Kyle Meredith
Published October 25, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT
josh-gad-credit-NBCUniversal-central-park-credit-Apple-TV-kmw-
NBCUniversal - Apple TV
/

The actors talks Central Park’s Meat Loaf-style power ballad & the return of Kristen Bell and Sam Richardson

Josh Gad joins Kyle Meredith to talk about season 3 of Apple TV+’s Central Park, which Gad co-created with Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) and Nora Smith. The actor tells us about the new showrunners, changes, and opportunities with this latest season, having Kristen Bell return in a new character, and creating the interim mayor role especially for Sam Richardson. Gad also discusses the Meat Loaf-style power ballad that Mike Viola wrote for his character, having Regina Spektor and Sara Bareilles back, and his songwriter wish list that includes Lin Manuel Miranda, Andre 3000, Elton John, and Jonathan Richman.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith
