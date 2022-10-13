© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Robin Trower: "I don't have anything to prove, but I do have worlds to conquer."

By Kyle Meredith
Published October 13, 2022 at 1:53 AM EDT
Robin Trower
ROBIN TROWER / STUDIO 91 / Newbury / Shot by Rob Blackham / www.blackhamimages.com

Robin Trower & Derek Sherinan on Mastering Their Instrument & Famous Collaborations

In this two part episode, Kyle Meredith catches up with a pair of artists who are masters of their craft. First, prog keyboardist Derek Sherinian (who was named Greatest Keyboardist Of The 21st Century recently) discusses his new album Vortex, working with Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde, and Nuno Bettencourt, and future plans to team back up with frequent collaborator David Coverdale. Then Kyle talks with guitar legend Robin Trower about No More Worlds To Conquer, an album that at times find him railing against world leadership and lying politicians, and Trower tells us about the next record that’s nearly complete and playing with Cream bassist Jack Bruce in the 80s.

Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
