IVE talk about their new singles and love of Modern Family and horror movies

K-Pop girl group IVE dial in to talk with Kyle Meredith about their new single “After Like” and quick rise to fame. The 6-piece discuss experimenting with multiple sounds, growing up on K-Pop, and how their name speaks for the message in their music. We also get to hear about dealing with their level of success right out of the gates, the challenges of making multilingual music, and how they are big fans of Modern Family, Victorious, and Korean horror films.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.