© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Hayley Orrantia: I'm obsessed with MUNA right now."

By Kyle Meredith
Published October 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT
maxresdefault
Hayley Orrantia
/

The actress/musician on her love of Muna, performing in Kinky Boots, & the future of The Goldbergs

Hayley Orrantia drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her latest single, Gasoline, and plans for upcoming music. The actress/musician discusses how the pandemic afforded her time to work on solo writing, the contradiction of writing about a toxic relationship with someone she’s very much in love with, and the indie pop style she’s leaning into along with her admiration of Muna’s latest release. Orrantia also revisits her recent run on The Masked Singer and covering I Will Always Love You, performing in the all-star Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl, and her character growth and casting changes on the upcoming season 10 of The Goldbergs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith