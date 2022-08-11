© 2023 Louisville Public Media

ABC's Martin Fry: "I've always thought there was a great value in irritating an audience."

By Kyle Meredith
Published August 11, 2022 at 2:11 AM EDT
ABC’s Martin Fry on Sex Pistols, David Bowie, & 40 Years of The Lexicon of Love

ABC’s Martin Fry joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 40th anniversary of the Lexicon of Love, an album cited by critics as one of the greatest pop albums of all time. The lead vocalist discusses the popularity cycles of an artist, his love of 70s punk bands (especially Sex Pistols), and the upcoming box set that compiles and celebrates the record. Fry also goes back to 1997 to revisit the Skyscraping LP, their cover of Radiohead’s High and Dry, and appreciation for Davie Bowie’s musical characters.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

