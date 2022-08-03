Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez: "We've felt like outsiders for over twenty years."

Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us into Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which continues the Amory Wars storyline. The frontman discusses going deeper into this new thread while basing much of the foundation on his own experiences of being a dad, creating a misunderstood character that gives a nod to The Who’s Tommy, and the new musical territory that the band experimented with. Sanchez also talks about covering Kiss, Britney Spears, and their sequel song to Rick Springfield’s Jessie’s Girl, seeing film and television catch up to his style of fantasy storytelling, and feeling like an outsider for over 20 years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.