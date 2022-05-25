Waterfront Wednesday Lineup 2022!

Waterfront Wednesday is a rain or shine event. Keep an eye on Facebook and Twitter for any weather updates regarding possible delays. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.

2022 Season Finale:

September 28 - Yonder Mountain String Band (9pm), Hot Brown Smackdown (7:30pm), Houseplant (6pm)

Previous Shows:

April 27 - Nappy Roots, Neal Francis, Kiana & the Sun KingsMay 25 - Maggie Rose, Boa Boys, Phourist & the Photons

June 29 - War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo

July 27 - Moon Taxi, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers , Routine Caffeine

August 31 - Joan Osborne, Seratones, Mark Charles

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of KAIRE, Miller Lite, University of Louisville, Passport Health Plan, and Republic Bank.

COVID Safety and Other FAQ

We take the health and safety of you, our artists and our employees seriously.

How are you feeling? If you’re not feeling well, please STAY HOME. We cannot emphasize this enough. Help keep each other healthy.

Vaccination. Vaccinations are a critical step in providing protection against the COVID-19 virus and getting back to the people and activities we love. While vaccinations are not mandated by state guidelines to attend outdoor events, we strongly encourage those attendees who are eligible to be vaccinated.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or need resources to find a vaccination location near you, please check out www.vaccinefinder.org.

Where is Waterfront Wednesday?

Waterfront Wednesday will be the last Wednesday of the month, April-September, at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.



Locate food, drinks, sponsor booths and more on our Wayfinder Map at the bottom of this page!

I'm coming from out of town - how do I get there, what should I put in my GPS?

The Waterfront Development Corporation folks have exact GPS coordinates and directions from every, well, direction.

Parking Information Waterfront parking map is available here.

Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

Ride the Trolley The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service located at the parking lot across from the Great Lawn and the Bats Stadium and will operate from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Is there handicap parking? All of Waterfront’s parking lots (green, orange, Lincoln, silver, tan, red and turquoise) offer 4-6 handicap parking spaces . The red lot is closest to the Big Four Lawn, but used for production, and is full by 5pm . If you desire you can have someone pull in and drop you at the entrance to the red (production) lot, then find another place to park.

Is there a Waterfront Wednesday every Wednesday?

No, just the last Wednesday of the month, April-September.

Can I bring my kids?

Absolutely! Waterfront Wednesday is an all-ages event. However, parents should be aware that like any rock concert, there may be profanity or adult themes from time to time.

How much are tickets?

Waterfront Wednesday is a ticketless event and free to the public! We are extremely grateful to our sponsors and our members for making it possible to keep Waterfront Wednesday free. For more information on becoming a member, click here.

What time can I get there?

The lawn opens at 5pm.

Can I watch the concert from the bridge?

Absolutely! It's a great place to listen and has a beautiful view. Be sure to tag any of your photos on social media #wfpk and #waterfrontwednesday.

What time is the concert over?

Set lengths and start times are approximate, but usually the festivities are winding down between 10pm and 10:30pm.

Can I bring lawn chairs?

Sure thing.

Can I bring my dog/ferret/parrot?

No pets allowed, sorry. Please leave the furry and feathered kids at home.

What else can't I bring?

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass, or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.

Is there food and/or beer and/or alcohol and/or nonalcoholic drinks at Waterfront Wednesday?

Yes. Upscale festival food, local food trucks, and don't forget to visit the bar!

Can I bring my own food?

As long as you don't bring it in the aforementioned and prohibited glass or coolers, sure thing.

Can I bring my own beer?

I see what you did there. Still nope.

I'm interested in being a vendor at Waterfront Wednesday. Where do I find more information?

For more information, contact John Grantz

Can I make a donation to Waterfront Wednesday?

Donate here to help keep this concert series free!

I see rain/wind/tornadoes from Oz predicted in the weather report. Is there still a concert?

Waterfront Wednesday is a rain or shine event, and we've typically had beautiful weather over the years! But occasionally especially heavy rain or lightning has caused us to run on a delayed schedule, and in the event of a particularly bad storm, cancel. The safety of our attendees as well as our bands and workers always takes priority, and in the case of inclement weather, keep an eye on our Facebook page.

I lost my keys/sunglasses/credit card/license/sweater/water bottle/you get the idea/ at Waterfront Wednesday, help!

You can check to see if anything was turned into the Merchandise Booth (to the left of the stage) or by calling WFPK at 502-814-6500 the next day.

I wish I'd gotten one of those awesome t-shirts you were selling!

And you can! Check out our online store!

How do I find...?

Check out our wayfinder map so you don't miss a thing.