© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

The War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel: "Radiohead has always been a big influence."

By Kyle Meredith
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT
7360
The War on Drugs
/

Adam Granduciel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the fifth LP from The War On Drugs. The frontman dives into how he found the sound for the new album, taking inspiration from Radiohead and having producer Nigel Godrich show up to their studio, and how he writes lyrics. Granduciel also tells us about covering Bob Dylan live and which of his catalog they may attempt next, as well as the time Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore was once in their audience.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith