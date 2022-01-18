© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Zakk Wylde: "My Mt. Riffmore is Cream, Mountain, Zeppelin, Sabbath, & Deep Purple."

By Kyle Meredith
Published January 18, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST
attachment-Black_Label_Society_Credit_Justin_Reich
Black Label Society
/

Zakk Wylde on Doom Crew Inc, Ridiculous Music Videos, & Ozzy’s No More Tears

Zakk Wylde sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new Black Label Society album, Doom Crew Inc, how the lockdown had him sidelined at home for the first time in decades, and the album’s showcase of it’s twin guitar attack. The legendary guitarist digs into his thoughts on the prowess of other musicians, being a reflection of the music we listen to, and the ridiculous fun they had shooting the videos for End of Days and Set You Free. Wylde also takes us back to 1991 for the 30th anniversary of Ozzy Osborne’s No More Tears album and discusses what it was like to be a hard rock band in the age of grunge.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith