BREAKING: Jason Isbell shows rescheduled due to COVID diagnosis

By Mel Fisher
Published January 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
JASON ISBELL &amp; THE 400 UNIT
ALYSSE GAFKJEN
/
JASON ISBELL

Earlier today, Jason Isbell announced he has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The band's shows on January 14 & 15 at The Louisville Palace are rescheduled to January 28 & 29.  All tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new dates.  The venue appreciates your understanding and looks forward to seeing you soon.

Your tickets for the shows will be valid on the new dates. If you would prefer, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Isbell-Palace-415x415.jpg

 

Jason Isbell just posted this on his Twitter account:

 

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
