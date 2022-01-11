BREAKING: Jason Isbell shows rescheduled due to COVID diagnosis

Earlier today, Jason Isbell announced he has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The band's shows on January 14 & 15 at The Louisville Palace are rescheduled to January 28 & 29. All tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new dates. The venue appreciates your understanding and looks forward to seeing you soon.

Your tickets for the shows will be valid on the new dates. If you would prefer, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Jason Isbell just posted this on his Twitter account: