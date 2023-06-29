Music Education
LPM's Music Education programs: where you can play, explore, and learn the world of classical music.
Music education is one of the pillars of LPM's mission. Our music education programming, led by led by Engagement Manager & WUOL Host Kiana Del, works to help the next generation discover the joy of music and make Louisville a better place to live through education, connection, engagement, entertainment and information.
LPM's Music Education Programs
Listen to classical music, interviews and event listings 24/7 on radio, online or smart speakers.
The Music Box is an interactive music education podcast for kids. Learn through on-demand audio and other classroom resources including school visits.
Instrumental Partners is a donation and refurbishing program where we take gently used instruments, fix them, and give them to aspiring musicians in need.
An exciting way to see how music collides with other mediums and our every day lives. Learn new musical concepts in the classroom or virtually.
LPM's Young Artist Showcase student musician competition will return in 2024.
Want to learn more or have us visit your classroom, email us.
Supported by PNC and the Norton Foundation