The LPM podcast incubator empowers podcasters traditionally underrepresented in public media to tell their own stories. Every year, we select one or two shows pitched by members of our community. We help them refine and develop idea, then work with them to produce a first season of their podcast. And creators retain ownership of what they make.

If you have an idea for a podcast, share it with us here! If your pitch isn’t chosen for development, you’ll still be brought into the fold to get help and advice from the Podcast Hatchery newsletter.

The latest show from our podcast incubator launched in September, 2022. Sprinkle Sparkle celebrates Black women and people of marginalized genders prioritizing pleasure as an act of defiance. Host Nubia Bennet focuses each episode around a central question: How did you center your own pleasure today? Listen and learn more at sprinklesparkle.org.

Our first “incubaby” launched in September, 2021. Where Y’all Really From tells the stories of Asian Americans in Kentucky. Learn more about it and hear the first season at whereyallreallyfrom.org.

The podcast incubator is made possible with support from The Community Foundation of Louisville, and The Eyecare Institute’s Butchertown Clinical Trials.

The podcast incubator is also made possible by you, when you make a donation!