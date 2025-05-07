© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Listen: Neighbors rally against Joe Creason Park proposal

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
People stand in a line holding signs inside a community center gym.
Morgan Watkins
/
LPM
People protesting proposed Joe Creason Park plan at a Tuesday, May 6, 2025 meeting.

In a developer-hosted meeting, a group of residents showed up to oppose tennis, pickleball facility.

The fight over the future of Joe Creason Park intensified Tuesday evening when several hundred people showed up to protest an informational meeting hosted by the group that wants to build an expansive tennis and pickleball complex.

The proposed, mayor-backed project is causing deep divisions across Louisville’s upper Highlands area enclave.

A nonprofit led by Bellarmine University’s men’s tennis coach and local business leaders says the $65 million project will be a boon for the local economy and give local residents a top-notch place to play. Park neighbors say it will destroy beloved greenspace and hurt local wildlife in a city that needs more trees.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting’s Morgan Watkins was at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Click the player above to listen to her dispatch.
Morgan Watkins
Morgan covers health and the environment for LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org and follow her on Bluesky @morganwatkins.lpm.org.
