Here's how the Kentucky attorney general handled over 700 election complaints

Last week, lawyers with the Kentucky attorney general’s office answered phones and vetted concerns about voting issues.

The attorney general’s office received 348 complaints on Election Day, according to online records. Another 357 complaints came in before Nov. 5, as more than 790,000 Kentuckians voted early. Twenty more complaints flowed in last week after the polls closed.

Despite fears of election fraud that have received outsized attention during the past five years — fueled in large part by President-elect Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election — it is rare in Kentucky and across the U.S.

“The people here in Kentucky need to know that their election here is secure, and it’s done with integrity. And I can honestly say that it has been,” said Rich Ferretti, the commissioner of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

“The hundreds and hundreds of calls we got — luckily, very few of those things are going to be of a criminal nature,” he said.

Ferretti helped lead the attorney general’s Election Integrity Command Center in Frankfort. He said they considered every complaint — from concerns over electioneering to a tip from Jefferson County about the University of Louisville leading a “cabal of illegal voting activity.”

Ferretti declined to comment directly on that one, but he did say more generally: “All sorts of stuff comes in. … We’re here to serve the folks of the commonwealth. If that’s their complaint, then we’ll give it a shake.”

Here’s what the data show about the most common types of complaints that came in on Election Day:



More than 100 complaints concerned procedural or legal questions people had.

79 complaints were about voting machines. Most came from Jefferson County, where technical difficulties stymied voters at some precincts early on Election Day morning. The trouble was with equipment used to check in voters, not machines used to cast or tally votes.

55 complaints dealt with electioneering, which can include things like campaigning too close to a polling place.

34 complaints concerned election officials.

The attorney general’s office prosecutes criminal violations of election law, not technical issues that arise at the polls, Ferretti said. The issues that plagued Jefferson County were technical problems, he said.

As complaints came in, the Department of Criminal Investigations sent detectives to further investigate some concerns.

First, they’d typically talk to the person who raised the issue, Ferretti said. Maybe they’d talk to the local county clerk, board of elections, poll workers or voters. If detectives sense someone broke election laws, Ferretti said they'd open a criminal investigation.

Not all complaints are backed up by evidence, Ferretti said. A complaint against someone could be fueled by a grudge, rather than facts.

“We’re comprised of all these small communities where all these folks know each other,” Ferretti said. “It’s why we have to see if the complaint is valid or not – if they’re trying to settle the score…And of course, they have to be willing to go on-the-record as well.”

Ferretti said their highest priority was complaints about public officials, such as allegations of fraudulent activity.

Kentucky has an infamous history of vote-buying . The attorney general’s office received 16 complaints about it for last week’s election.

The attorney general’s office finished prosecuting several people earlier this year who conspired to win a Republican primary election for jailer in Monroe County. That case started in 2022, when someone called the attorney general's hotline with a tip.

“I mean, that’s your classic vote fraud case,” said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who took office in 2020.

Adams said he predicted any new fraud uncovered in Kentucky wouldn’t be in a statewide race for president or Congress.

“It’s going to be some kind of local-yokel race for some down-ticket office in a primary. And I was right. It was the Republican primary for a jailer,” he said. “It was Republicans cheating other Republicans.”

The public should have a resource like the attorney general’s hotline to call about potential electoral issues, said Joshua Douglas, a University of Kentucky law professor and election law expert.

However, he said it shouldn’t be publicized as an “election fraud hotline.”

He said the data, for this election and in past years, show “virtually none of the calls” the hotline receives involve credible allegations of fraud.

“They're about the election process. They're about questions. Sometimes they're about electioneering too close to the polls. But virtually none of these is about fraud,” he said.

That makes sense, he said, because election fraud is rare.