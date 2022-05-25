Louisville Public Media offers internships to college students, available in various departments throughout the year.

For information about our internship program or to apply, contact Internship Coordinator, Lia Murphy, at lmurphy@lpm.org or 502-814-6510. All applications must include a resume and cover letter stating to which internship you are applying. Additional materials may be required – see below.

KyCIR Emma Bowen Foundation Fellowship

http://www.emmabowenfoundation.com/application_info

Application deadline: January 25

Are you obsessed with finding the story? Do you believe that great journalism is the best way to hold our community leaders accountable ? The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) in Louisville, Kentucky, is looking for you. KyCIR seeks talented people who crave learning new skills and aren’t afraid to tackle big projects. As an intern you will get to work with our staff, working on real projects that will help us grow. Your time will be split between perfecting your audio skills with WFPL’s newsroom and tackling at least one strong investigative story for print and radio with KyCIR.

What We Require:



Experience with public records and the Open Records Act;

Strong writing, communications skills;

Interest and some experience in accountability journalism;

Organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments;

Creativity, flexibility and responsibility;

Skepticism, inquisitiveness.

What You Will Learn and Do:



The ins and outs of accountability, watchdog journalism;

Proficiency with public records, FOIA, Open Records Act;

Story conceptualization, pitching and production;

Assist senior reporters with investigations;

Plenty of additional opportunities in related projects.

We value all of our interns and go the extra mile to make sure you receive a learning experience that fits your career goals. You will also learn how to work in a professional environment and have ample opportunity to network with department leaders and other professionals in the non-profit and marketing field.

This internship lasts 10 weeks, with flexibility for start and end dates depending on your school schedule.

WFPL Newsroom Intern

The 89.3 WFPL Newsroom intern will spend the first part of the internship shadowing the News Director and staff reporters, observing interviews, writing copy, editing, and taping news stories. During the remainder of the internship you will directly assist with writing stories, gathering sound and interviews and working with staff on editing and producing news content.

This internship requires a minimum of nine hours per week (in at least 3-hour blocks of time) for eight weeks. This internship is for Junior and Senior college students only. A writing sample of no more than one page must be included with your application.

90.5 WUOL Music Education Intern

The Music Education Intern will support 90.5 WUOL by assisting the Music Education Manager with the research, development, and execution of a curriculum that will serve classrooms and community organizations in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The Music Education intern will also have the opportunity to shadow the music education podcast’s creation, production, and distribution; and shadow both the Program Director and the Education Manager during their on-air shifts. Download the full 90.5 WUOL Intern Job Description [pdf] for more details.

Internships at Louisville Public Media are paid. Credit is available to students in an established internship program through his/her school. It is the responsibility of the student to contact his/her school to see if school credit is a possibility.