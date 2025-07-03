LPM seeking Chief Financial Officer to help lead public media into the future

Apply for this job and help shape the strategy and sustainability of one of Louisville’s most trusted nonprofits

Louisville Public Media (LPM) seeks a dynamic, strategic, and mission-driven Chief Financial Officer to join our executive leadership team. This is a rare opportunity to shape the financial future of Kentucky's largest public media organization while contributing to a stronger, more informed community.

LPM operates award-winning journalism through WFPL News, music programming across 89.3 WFPL, 91.9 WFPK, and 90.5 WUOL, and investigative reporting via KyCIR (Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting), serving the Louisville metro and surrounding communities. Through independent journalism, stories that matter, and the power of music, we create impact—deeper understanding, richer conversation, and more engaged communities.

As our Chief Financial Officer, you'll serve as the CEO's strategic thought partner on all financial and operational matters, guiding LPM through the evolving media landscape while ensuring long-term financial sustainability. You'll lead all finance activity across LPM and its subsidiaries, including budgeting, forecasting, reporting, grant compliance, investment planning, and operational efficiency initiatives.

You'll partner with senior leaders across the organization to ensure the finance function operates with best practices, provide strategic support for all planning initiatives, and address financial challenges as they arise. The ideal candidate will embrace the challenge of developing sustainable growth strategies in a shifting media environment. LPM has earned a reputation for integrity, inclusion, and innovation, and we're seeking a CFO who shares those values.

About the Role

This is a full-time, exempt position with a salary range of $135,000–$155,000, based in Louisville, Kentucky. You'll report to the President & CEO and lead a small team, including oversight of fractional financial service providers.

What We're Looking For

You're a strategic leader with strong financial expertise and a collaborative mindset. You bring vision, precision, and integrity to everything you do — and you thrive in mission-driven organizations that make an impact.

What you’ll do

Strategic Leadership & Executive Partnership

Serve as a strategic advisor and thought partner to the President & CEO, Board of Directors, and executive team on financial planning, risk management, growth strategy, and operational decisions.

Works closely with the President & CEO to develop and implement multi-year strategic and financial plans that support organizational goals and evolving business models.

Proactively identifying opportunities to expand our public service through sustainable, mission-aligned initiatives (e.g., membership, underwriting, digital media, philanthropy).

Serves as the primary liaison to the Board's Finance Committee, providing the committee with the necessary financial information, guidance, and support for effective oversight, and attends all Board meetings as required.

Monitors industry trends and assesses their impact on the organization's financial sustainability and strategic positioning.

Develops and oversees investment strategies, capital planning initiatives, and operational efficiency improvements.

Leads financial due diligence for potential partnerships, acquisitions, or expansion opportunities.

Works closely with the VP of Revenue to provide financial analysis and strategic input on revenue diversification initiatives.

Works closely with VP of Operations and Technology to align financial planning with operational and technology initiatives.

Provides mentorship and professional development to direct reports and works cross-functionally with department heads.

Fosters an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.

Available for evening and weekend work as needed for external obligations, special events, and organizational functions.

Financial Management & Reporting



Directs and coordinates financial reporting to LPM Department Managers, the Board of Directors Finance Committee, the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Manages all general ledger accounts, including reconciliations, with proper segregation of duties and oversight controls.

Manages cash flows for operations, all bank accounts, fund transfers, deposits & payments across LPM and subsidiaries.

Establishes formal month-end and year-end close processes, including accruals, revenue recognition, and comprehensive financial reporting.

Ensures accurate financial tracking and reporting of restricted and unrestricted funds across all entities.

Assesses and models the financial impact of new programming initiatives, digital platforms, and community engagement projects.

Supports grant proposal development with strategic budgeting and compliance oversight when requested.

Operations, Compliance & Risk Management



Coordinates with the HR department on payroll processing and benefits administration.

Manages relationships with fractional service providers to ensure seamless operations.

Implements and maintains robust internal controls, financial policies, and standard operating procedures to ensure proper segregation of duties and GAAP compliance.

Maintains compliance with tax returns, annual audits, 401(k), CPB, nonprofit, and general business requirements and regulatory obligations across all entities.

Oversees implementation of external audit recommendations and maintains relationships with auditors and regulatory bodies.

Required qualifications:



Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

8–10+ years of progressive financial leadership, including experience at the executive level

Deep experience with financial planning, nonprofit accounting, budgeting, and regulatory compliance

Strong strategic thinking, interpersonal, and communication skills

Experience managing people, cross-functional teams, and fractional service providers

Familiarity with financial systems like NetSuite and standard accounting platforms

Ability to translate financials into accessible insight for staff, board, and partners

Comfort working occasional evenings/weekends for board meetings and special events

Preferred but not required:



CPA or MBA

Experience in public media, nonprofit, or mission-driven organizations

Knowledge of CPB/FCC regulations and public media financial models

Experience with fundraising strategy or development operations

Background in vendor management and external audit coordination

Demonstrated experience implementing financial process improvements and internal controls.

Familiarity with media industry trends and digital transformation challenges.

Experience with fractional service management and vendor oversight.

What we’ll do

At Louisville Public Media, we believe in supporting our employees so they can do their best work and live full lives. If you join our team, you’ll get:

At LPM, we believe great people build great organizations — and we invest in our people so they can do their best work. If you join our team, you’ll get:



Competitive salary in the range of $135,000–$155,000

Excellent benefits including paid time off, health/dental/vision insurance, and a retirement plan with employer match

Hybrid work flexibility and a commitment to work-life balance

A values-driven culture that puts inclusion, care, and collaboration at the center

The chance to make a difference in a beloved, community-centered institution with national impact

How to apply

Please send a resume and a short cover letter explaining your interest in the position to resume@lpm.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Want to learn more about the job? Reach out — we’re happy to answer questions.

About Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, nonprofit newsroom serving the city and region through three public radio stations and a robust portfolio of podcasts and digital content. We produce investigative journalism, statewide reporting, cultural programming, and music discovery that reflects and serves our diverse community. We’re home to 89.3 WFPL News, 90.5 WUOL Classical, 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR), and the new regional Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.

At Louisville Public Media, we actively seek diversity in our workplace and are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer.