The Music Box

About This Section
The Music Box is a general music resource hub complete with interactive podcasts, printable lesson plans, movement activity videos, behind-the-scenes with musicians, and more! If you’re an elementary teacher who would like to schedule a session with us please complete our FORM.
  • MusicBox_1160x640_2
    The Music Box podcast celebrates Juneteenth!
    Kiana Del
    The Music Box podcast is back with a new sound and even more fun starting with a music history short celebrating Juneteenth. Come along with the Music Box…
  • MusicBox_1000x1000_Season3
    The Music Box Season 3!
    Our interactive music education podcast The Music Box is back with new episodes on Thursdays! The new season, hosted by music educator Faith Murphy,…