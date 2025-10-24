Pianist Louie Hehman encourages you to daydream

Friday afternoon, I sat with pianist and (fellow Knight) Assistant Professor of Piano and Music Theory at Bellarmine University, Louie Hehman to talk about his upcoming recital.

This Sunday, October 26 at 3pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theatre hear a selection of piano works to celebrate Aaron Copland's 125th birthday. You'll experience some of Copland's lesser-known piano works, as well as music from Hehman's recent EP, Daydreams.

In our conversation, we discuss the similarities in classical and jazz music, hear music by Duke Ellington and Charles Tomlinson Griffes, and Hehman encourages us all to daydream. He says, "in our current world, we instinctively reach for our phones every time we have more than five seconds of down time. I think we would be doing ourselves a great favor if, instead, we would simply allow our minds to wander."

Listen to this afternoon's interview and hear the music yourself this Sunday, October 26 at 3pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theatre.

Oh yeah, and don't forget to daydream.