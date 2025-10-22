© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A "homecoming" for a composer with a new concerto

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
Composer Lisa Bielawa sitting at a piano and desk with one hand on piano, and the other with a pencil and paper writing music
Shawn Poynter
Lisa Bielawa

There's a long, well-documented history of the relationship between composers and the soloists they write for. The most famous example is probably between violinist Joseph Joachim and Johannes Brahms, the latter a 20-something up-and-coming phenom who would eventually write one of the great concertos for violin. Joachim was with him every step of the way, offering feedback and suggestions.

Not much has changed in this dynamic over the years: the composer wants to write something that works well for the instrument, shows off the talents of its player, and creates an enduring work. According to violinist Tessa Lark, composer Lisa Bielawa has done that, and more, in Pulse, which premieres this weekend with the Louisville Orchestra and Teddy Abrams.

Daniel Gilliam with Lisa Bielawa and Tessa Lark

Bielawa leaned on Lark's Kentucky roots to incorporate fiddling, but also other genres that the violinist has performed, from jazz, to modern music, and those stalwart concertos from history. But Bielawa is no stranger to Kentucky (or Louisville) and its music: she was in the first Creators Corps class with the Louisville Orchestra, and collaborated with Hazard singer-songwriter Lindsay Branson during the orchestra's In Harmony tour.

Transcript

