© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Howard Goodall's Requiem sheds light on the living

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
BBC Radio

Howard Goodall says he can only take so much credit for his work.

It comes to him from some source... a muse? A rush of hormones? The Divine? His role, as he explains it, is to capture what he hears in his mind, and write it down before it slips away.

When his work Eternal Light: A Requiem began to take shape, Goodall felt somewhat disconnected from the traditional text of the Mass for the Dead. The fire and brimstone of eternal damnation had already found a home in the music of Giuseppe Verdi, William Byrd had made a good case pleading for mercy... what about those of us who are left in the wake of grief after death? Alongside the traditional Latin text, Goodall weaves in more modern poetry about loss and acceptance, and considers the survivor's perspective.

Above, my conversation with composer, broadcaster, conductor and writer Howard Goodall on Eternal Light: A Requiem, on acting as a vessel, and on his hopes for the future of classical music.

Catch Eternal Light: A Requiem this weekend at Second Presbyterian Church, 3pm.
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.