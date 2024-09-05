© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The Music Box Season 7

Published September 5, 2024 at 6:05 AM EDT
The Music Box logo on a yellow background with playful, cartoonish musical notes

90.5 WUOL's interactive music education podcast for kids is back! On this season of The Music Box, Kiana and Fiona are going to explore Indian classical music, fix what's "baroque" (get it??), travel through time, learn how to make sound effects and much more.

The first episode of season 7 hits your podcast feed on September 5th. Subscribe and gather the whole family around the speaker, or phone, or computer.

Fiona Palensky, Alex Biscardi, and Kiana Del laughing
Fiona Palensky, Alex Biscardi, and Kiana Del

The Music Box is made possible by our contributing members, the Norton Foundation, and the Grace Hopkins Ruml Children's Fund.
