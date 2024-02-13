© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee brings the Harlem Renaissance to life with Rising

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published February 13, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee in profile, finger thoughtfully to mouth
KIA CALDWELL PHOTOGRAPHY llc

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee shares the behind-the-scenes process of creating his passion project, his 2023 Grammy-nominated album Rising. In the midst of the pandemic and the racial uprising of 2020, he commissioned numerous Black composers of today (including Jasmine Barnes, Shawn E. Okpebholo and Damien Sneed) to write music paired with poetry of the Harlem Renaissance. He talks about the idea of social justice in music, what legacy can mean for a musician, and singing in our native language.

Hear Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller perform works from Rising in our Voices Carry feature, weeknights at 7pm on 90.5 WUOL.
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson