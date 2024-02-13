Tenor Lawrence Brownlee brings the Harlem Renaissance to life with Rising

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee shares the behind-the-scenes process of creating his passion project, his 2023 Grammy-nominated album Rising. In the midst of the pandemic and the racial uprising of 2020, he commissioned numerous Black composers of today (including Jasmine Barnes, Shawn E. Okpebholo and Damien Sneed) to write music paired with poetry of the Harlem Renaissance. He talks about the idea of social justice in music, what legacy can mean for a musician, and singing in our native language.

Hear Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller perform works from Rising in our Voices Carry feature, weeknights at 7pm on 90.5 WUOL.

