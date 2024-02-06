© 2024 Louisville Public Media

NouLou Chamber Players premiere work by Jack McFadden-Talbot

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Two string players performing for an audience in a library
NouLou Chamber Players
NouLou Chamber Players

Christian Meriwether Kennedy was 21 years old and a rising dressage rider when he was killed in a car accident in 2017, and this year NouLou Chamber Players will premiere a work commissioned by Christian's family to honor his memory.

Composed by Jack McFadden-Talbot and written for string quintet, "Passage" will have its premiere on a concert called "The Fragility of Earthly Beauty," February 12th at Oxmoor Farm. The quintet, which features an additional cello, pays homage to Christian who also played the cello. McFadden-Talbot and founding-artistic director Cecilia Huerta-Lauf talked about the ways in which the work honors his memory through the use of the cello the sport of dressage.

Here is some of McFadden-Talbot's music:
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
