NouLou Chamber Players premiere work by Jack McFadden-Talbot

Christian Meriwether Kennedy was 21 years old and a rising dressage rider when he was killed in a car accident in 2017, and this year NouLou Chamber Players will premiere a work commissioned by Christian's family to honor his memory.

Composed by Jack McFadden-Talbot and written for string quintet, "Passage" will have its premiere on a concert called "The Fragility of Earthly Beauty," February 12th at Oxmoor Farm. The quintet, which features an additional cello, pays homage to Christian who also played the cello. McFadden-Talbot and founding-artistic director Cecilia Huerta-Lauf talked about the ways in which the work honors his memory through the use of the cello the sport of dressage.

Here is some of McFadden-Talbot's music: