Music for the soul: the Louisville Civic Orchestra plays Johannes Brahms

On Friday, I had the pleasure of speaking with Gabe Lefkowitz about the Louisville Civic Orchestra. We discussed how vital shared chemistry between musicians is to an orchestra and dug into Johannes Brahms' soft side.

You have two chances to feed your soul with these FREE concerts! The Louisville Civic Orchestra will present "Brahms the Magnificent - Glorious Music for the Soul" this Wednesday, January 31 at 7pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theater and this Saturday, February 3 at 3pm in Springdale Presbyterian Church. Find more information on LCO and their concert calendar at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

For a full transcription of this interview, click here.