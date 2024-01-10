© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Together in Song - Anthony Russell, David Krakauer, and Graham Parker

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST
Teddy Abrams conducts The Louisville Orchestra
O'Neil Arnold
Teddy Abrams conducts The Louisville Orchestra

I had the privilege of sitting down with vocalist Anthony Russell, clarinetist David Krakauer, and the Louisville Orchestra's Chief Executive Graham Parker to discuss the third iteration of "Together in Song," a program that celebrates the intertwining musical traditions of Black and Jewish communities. We discussed Anthony and David's individual contributions to the program selections, why the cultural work "Together in Song" does is important for Louisville and for our world, and a mixing of many musical worlds.

You have two chances to see Together in Song this weekend -
Saturday, January 13. 7:30PM in Whitney Hall
Sunday, January 14. 3:00PM at St. Stephen Church

For tickets and more information about the program, click here
For a full transcript of this conversation,click here
Classical
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
See stories by Kiana Del

