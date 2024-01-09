© 2024 Louisville Public Media

In Tune With... Jeremy Beck

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST
Jeremy Beck with salt-and-pepper hair, glasses standing against a wall
Meagan Jordan/Meagan Jordan

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Jeremy Beck, composer

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig, concert, day of teaching, etc.? 

Caffe Classico, DiFabio's Casapela, Hilltop Tavern

What is your "desert island" piece?

Mahler's 9th Symphony

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

Dominick Argento. We corresponded but never had the chance to meet - he was a kind, early supporter. I would have further questions for him.

What/who are you listening to right now?

Keith Jarrett, The Köln Concert

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

Canoeing

(You can often hear Jeremy Beck's music on 90.5 WUOL- listen for his Prelude and Tocatta, Third Delphic Hymn, Of Summers Past and Passing and much more!)

Have someone you would like to recommend for In Tune With...? Send Laura an email at latkinson@lpm.org
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson

