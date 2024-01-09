In Tune With... Jeremy Beck

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Jeremy Beck, composer

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig, concert, day of teaching, etc.?

Caffe Classico, DiFabio's Casapela, Hilltop Tavern

What is your "desert island" piece?

Mahler's 9th Symphony

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

Dominick Argento. We corresponded but never had the chance to meet - he was a kind, early supporter. I would have further questions for him.

What/who are you listening to right now?

Keith Jarrett, The Köln Concert

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

Canoeing

(You can often hear Jeremy Beck's music on 90.5 WUOL- listen for his Prelude and Tocatta, Third Delphic Hymn, Of Summers Past and Passing and much more!)

