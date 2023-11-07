© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Chamber music's new home in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
Kirk Rich is playing piano and Gabe Lefkowitz is playing violin in the studios of LPM
Gabe Lefkowitz, violin; Kirk Rick, piano

There's a new ensemble in town, focusing on the chamber music sound. The Chamber Orchestra of Louisville, founded and led by Gabe Lefkowitz, makes its debut this Sunday with Mozart, Vivaldi, and Tchaikovsky with an all-string cast of fifteen players. Lefkowitz will conduct the orchestra, but also lead from the violin as soloist in the "Autumn" concerto by Vivaldi. He played Handel with keyboardist Kirk Rich, himself a recent arrival to Louisville to lead music at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal (where Sunday's concert takes place).
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam

