Classical

Reflecting on silence with composer Christopher Cerrone and baritone Dashon Burton

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
Dashon Burton and Chris Cerrone
Baritone Dashon Burton and composer Christopher Cerrone are featured on the final concert of the Louisville Orchestra’s 2022/2023 season: From Silence to Splendor, with music by Anton Bruckner and Chris Cerrone. In this conversation, Dashon and Chris talk about the notion of silence post-Pandemic, on the unique process of working with singers, and on the excitement of the world premiere of Cerrone’s The Year of Silence.

