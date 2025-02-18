2025 Kentucky Legislative Vote Tracker
Each year, your Kentucky lawmakers make hundreds of votes. But the record of how they vote is captured in not-so-easy-to-use PDF files. We had a computer scrape hundreds of documents to produce an easy-to-use voting record. Kentucky Public Radio's Capitol team then selected the most important bills to highlight.
by Justin Hicks
Kentucky Public Radio
You voted for them. Did they vote for you?
Don't know your lawmakers? Find out who they are.
Education
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|HB4
|Should Kentucky colleges be banned from using any resources for DEI initiatives?
|HB424
|Should colleges have a performance review process every four years that could fire even tenured professors?
|SJR55
|Should Kentucky colleges be required to develop a policy prohibiting antisemitic activities?
Labor
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|HB196
|Should the state reduce the required number of emergency-certified workers on shift at a coal mine?
|HB398
|Should Kentucky reduce workplace safety rules to federal minimum requirements?
|SB79
|Should state employees -- with a few exceptions -- be barred from teleworking?
Business and Economy
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|HB1
|Starting in 2026, should Kentucky individual income tax be lowered from 4% to 3.5%?
|SB61
|Should local governments be prevented from placing restrictions and regulations on certain short-term rentals?
|SB129
|Should the state place limits on multi-family housing on properties originally zoned for single families?
Environment
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|SB89
|Should the state rollback water pollution protections?
Health
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|HB90
|Should Kentucky add language to clarify when doctors can use life-saving measures consistent with the state's abortion ban?
|HB495
|Should transgender hormone theraphy be prohibited from using Medicaid dollars? Should Kentucky allow public money to be used for "conversion therapy" on gay kids?
|HB695
|Should able-bodied Kentuckians have to prove work or volunteer hours in order to be eligible for Medicaid coverage?
|SB2
|Should gender-affirming hormone therapy be banned for transgender inmates?
Other
|Bill #
|Topic
|Vote
|HB520
|Should law enforcement be able to deny open records requests if the information "could" harm the agency or an investigation?
|SB100
|Should the state permit retailers of tobacco and vapes and issue fines if they sell those products to minors?
|SB202
|Should hemp beverages with high concentrations of THC be banned?
|HJR15
|Should a granite monument with the 10 commandments be displayed on the Capitol grounds?
|View our data: CSV or JSON