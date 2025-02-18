2025 Kentucky Legislative Vote Tracker

Education

Bill # Topic Vote

HB4 Should Kentucky colleges be banned from using any resources for DEI initiatives?

HB424 Should colleges have a performance review process every four years that could fire even tenured professors?

SJR55 Should Kentucky colleges be required to develop a policy prohibiting antisemitic activities?

Labor

Bill # Topic Vote

HB196 Should the state reduce the required number of emergency-certified workers on shift at a coal mine?

HB398 Should Kentucky reduce workplace safety rules to federal minimum requirements?

SB79 Should state employees -- with a few exceptions -- be barred from teleworking?

Business and Economy

Bill # Topic Vote

HB1 Starting in 2026, should Kentucky individual income tax be lowered from 4% to 3.5%?

SB61 Should local governments be prevented from placing restrictions and regulations on certain short-term rentals?

SB129 Should the state place limits on multi-family housing on properties originally zoned for single families?

Environment

Bill # Topic Vote

SB89 Should the state rollback water pollution protections?

Health

Bill # Topic Vote

HB90 Should Kentucky add language to clarify when doctors can use life-saving measures consistent with the state's abortion ban?

HB495 Should transgender hormone theraphy be prohibited from using Medicaid dollars? Should Kentucky allow public money to be used for "conversion therapy" on gay kids?

HB695 Should able-bodied Kentuckians have to prove work or volunteer hours in order to be eligible for Medicaid coverage?

SB2 Should gender-affirming hormone therapy be banned for transgender inmates?

Other

Bill # Topic Vote

HB520 Should law enforcement be able to deny open records requests if the information "could" harm the agency or an investigation?

SB100 Should the state permit retailers of tobacco and vapes and issue fines if they sell those products to minors?

SB202 Should hemp beverages with high concentrations of THC be banned?

HJR15 Should a granite monument with the 10 commandments be displayed on the Capitol grounds?