In Tune With... Sara Louise Callaway

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

Sara Louise Callaway, violinist and Executive Director of the Louisville Academy of Music.

What is your concert day routine?

I have always struggled with stage fright: my concert day routine is a work in progress! I like to focus on the reason I'm performing and what the music means and how it feels inside me. You can't get any better at your instrument the day of, so might as well enjoy where you are in your journey and play from the heart.

Where is your favorite spot in Louisville to hit up following a gig, concert, day of teaching, etc.?

My front porch for a glass of wine! If I go out I love the Holy Grale or Mayan Cafe.

What is your "desert island" piece?

Probably the late Beethoven String Quartets (can I bring a box set?!)

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

I would invite Florence Price and Mel Bonis who are featured through the Louisville Academy of Music's Composer of the Year, a program which aims to diversify the classical canon through pedagogy. I would love to learn more about their lives, which are under documented.

What/who are you listening to right now?

It's all over the place. Most recently Frank Ocean, The Field, Hildegard von Bingen, Bonnie Prince Billy, Brahms, and Outkast.

(The Louisville Academy of Music is celebrating its 70th birthday this year! Find out more here.)

