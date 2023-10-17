© 2023 Louisville Public Media

A pursuit of peace through classical music

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Chamber music in the Barenboim-Said Akademie
Boulez Saal
Chamber music in the Barenboim-Said Akademie

While the crisis in Gaza is horrific and shocking, the conflict in the region is nothing new. Over 20 years ago, the Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim addressed the strife between Israelis and Arabs in the best way he could: through music. He joined with Palestinian activist Edward Said to form the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, an ensemble made up of students from all over the Middle East, in an attempt to create colleagues among people who had only interacted with one another "through a prism of war."

Daniel Barenboim has responed to the most recent events in this article, arguing that "our message of peace must be louder than ever."

Here's a recording of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra performing Ludwig Van Beethoven's 9th Symphony in 2020:

Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
