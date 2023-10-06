Ratboys' Julia Steiner: "Death Cab For Cutie was a hugely formative band for us"

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Julia Steiner, the lead singer of Ratboys, delves into the band's latest album, 'The Window.' Julia, who hails from Louisville and once interned on The Weekly Feed in the early stages of her career, reflects on the artists and interviews that left an impression on her during that time. Names like St. Vincent and Nada Surf come to mind, adding a touch of nostalgia to her journey.

Steiner then shifts our focus to the making of 'The Window,' where Ratboys teamed up with former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla in Seattle. She shares the album's overarching theme of nostalgia and reflection, evident in its lyrics. Julia offers insights into the background of songs like the title track and 'Making Noise for the Ones You Love,' both of which grapple with themes of loss and ultimately finding peace.

The conversation takes a fun turn as Steiner reveals the unconventional music choices that influenced the recording process, with the band immersing themselves in the sounds of Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, and The Roches, thanks in part to the eclectic mix being spun by Walla.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.