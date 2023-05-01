listen hear! Song of the Day: Joy Oladokun "Taking Things For Granted"

It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun. We’ve been anxiously awaiting the release of her new album, Proof Of Life, and it’s been well worth the wait. She had shared 4 preview tracks in advance of its release--"We're All Gonna Die" feat. Noah Kahan, "Changes," "Keeping The Light On" and the instant-classic duet, "Sweet Symphony" feat. Chris Stapleton.

One of the more touching songs on the album is “Taking Things For Granted,” that sadly recalls a childhood birthday party of hers that no one attended, and how she is often reminded of that feeling of isolation - “Sometimes it feels like I never got out of the water / I never got out of the water even though I did.”

Speaking about the story behind the track, Oladokun shared, “I wrote ‘Taking Things For Granted’ about the way the things we’ve been through shape the way we grow up to see the world. Producing this song was one of my favorite moments of making this record because it was equal parts honest and experimental.”

“This album is evidence of how I live. I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn’t hearing from the ‘everyday human being’ on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I’m average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I’m making music to live to.”

Joy will be preforming in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond on September 15th.