listen hear! Song of the Day: Jenny Lewis announces new album with "Psychos"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Jenny Lewis
Facebook

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

With the release of her new single, “Psychos,” Jenny Lewis has announced her new album, Joy’All, will be available June 9th on Blue Note/Capitol Records.

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman and Postal Service vocalist credits some of the inspiration for her 5th solo album to Beck.

Talking about the new album she said, "I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic... and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like 'write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,' 'write a song with only cliches,' or 'write in free form style.' The first song I submitted to the group was 'Puppy and a Truck.'

Jenny will be appearing at the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington on June 3rd.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
