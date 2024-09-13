Therapy Solutions

-
A recent LPM News project focused on solutions Louisville groups are embracing to help young people of color get mental health support.
-
Getting young people to try therapy is a challenge. Once they’re in the door, local therapists say they have to make it worthwhile for their clients to keep coming back.
-
A group in Louisville is working to insulate Black children from systems of oppression. Their model draws from Black culture and Pan-African ancestral methods of healing.
-
A therapy model developed in Louisville helps kids and adults heal from emotional distress caused by repeated exposure to racism.