Music Interviews

I'm With Her's new album is all about the music that members Aoife O'Donovan, Sara Watkins, and Sarah Jarosz grew up on. Their new album is "Wild and Clear and Blue."
In 1993, Adam Duritz and his band Counting Crows took roots-rock to new heights with their debut August and Everything After. More than 30 years later, they offer a new album, cut from the same cloth.
NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with musician Jim James of the band My Morning Jacket, about their new album, 'Is.'
Music by the Greenlandic indie-rock band Nanook is part of the country's history of calling for social and political change through art.
Questlove's documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music, highlights the show's most iconic musical performances and comedy sketches — and addresses the show's "unhummable" theme song.
We revisit a 2016 interview when NPR's Robert Siegel spoke with actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin about a jazz album on which he plays piano despite no training.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with musician Wyatt Flores about his new album Welcome to the Plains and his honesty around mental health.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with drummer and composer Louis Cole about the new sounds he brought to his latest album.