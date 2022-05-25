© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stay Connected with Louisville Public Media at Home

Smart Speaker

89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL and 91.9 WFPK are available at home whenever you want with just a few easy-to-remember commands, whether you need reliable information during this stressful time or just want a moment away from it all.

If you have a smart speaker, just say "Play 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL or 91.9 WFPK," to hear your favorite programs, from local news updates and escape with music curated by our local and national hosts.
how-to-play-lpm-on-a-smart-speaker.mp4

You can also ask your device to play podcasts from LPM with a few simple commands:

  • Play the latest episode of podcast “In Conversation with Rick Howlett”
  • Play the latest episode of podcast “The Music Box” to teach your family music concepts
  • Watch the below video for instructions on how to add WFPL News briefings to your Amazon Alexa device
Alexa-WFPL-Flash-Briefing.mp4