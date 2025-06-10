© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

LPM’s 75th Anniversary Record Sale – Own a Piece of History!

Louisville Public Media
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
Join us on June 28 at Louisville Public Media for a record sale.

Join fellow music lovers for a day of treasure hunting and crate digging in the archives of Louisville Public Media’s classical music collection.

As part of our 75th Anniversary, we’re cleaning out our closets and we want you to own a piece of our history as a result. We have more than 12,000 recordings of classical music — including Louisville Orchestra recordings — plus opera, folk, spoken word, jazz and more just waiting to join your collection.

The sale will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Music Alley, between Louisville Public Media and the Mercury Ballroom on Fourth Street downtown. Prices start at $1 or you can purchase a public radio tote bag for $20 and fill it with as many records as you can. Expect a line, lots of rummaging, and LPM swag and refreshments available for purchase.

This is a free event (no ticket or RSVP required) and a cashless event. All proceeds benefit Louisville Public Media.
News About LPM

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.