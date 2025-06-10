LPM’s 75th Anniversary Record Sale – Own a Piece of History!

Join fellow music lovers for a day of treasure hunting and crate digging in the archives of Louisville Public Media’s classical music collection.

As part of our 75th Anniversary, we’re cleaning out our closets and we want you to own a piece of our history as a result. We have more than 12,000 recordings of classical music — including Louisville Orchestra recordings — plus opera, folk, spoken word, jazz and more just waiting to join your collection.

The sale will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Music Alley, between Louisville Public Media and the Mercury Ballroom on Fourth Street downtown. Prices start at $1 or you can purchase a public radio tote bag for $20 and fill it with as many records as you can. Expect a line, lots of rummaging, and LPM swag and refreshments available for purchase.

This is a free event (no ticket or RSVP required) and a cashless event. All proceeds benefit Louisville Public Media.