Louisville Public Media Announces Appointment of Kenya Young as President and CEO

Award-winning public media executive brings nearly two decades of leadership experience to organization as it celebrates 75th anniversary

Louisville, KY — Louisville Public Media (LPM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenya Young as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 19, 2025. A seasoned and visionary leader, Young brings deep experience in public media and a passion for civic engagement to one of the country’s most respected public media organizations.

“Kenya Young brings positive energy, meaningful experience, and an exciting vision for the future of public media,” said John Schriber, LPM Board member and Chair of the Transition Committee. “She has a warmth and accessibility that impresses everyone she meets and demonstrates a unique ability to connect mission, strategy, and community impact – qualities essential to leading LPM successfully.”

Young joins LPM from New York Public Radio, where she currently serves as a Senior Vice President overseeing a comprehensive portfolio including national radio shows, podcasts, broadcast operations, live events, and audience development. Prior to NYPR, Young had a distinguished 15-year career at NPR, where she held various leadership roles, including Managing Editor in the newsroom and Executive Producer of Morning Edition and Up First.

“I am thrilled and energized to join the exceptional team at Louisville Public Media,” says Young. “From my first interactions with the staff and board, I’ve been impressed by their innovative spirit, commitment to excellence, and forward-looking vision. LPM has built something truly special – a dynamic organization that serves its community through outstanding journalism, music, and cultural programming that connects and inspires.”

With nearly two decades of award-winning experience in public media leadership and content strategy, Young is widely recognized for pioneering new approaches while maintaining editorial excellence, building inclusive teams, garnering support for public media, and transforming how organizations serve and reflect their communities. She holds a B.A. in American Studies with a concentration in Journalism from The University of Notre Dame.

“We are delighted to welcome Kenya Young as the new CEO of Louisville Public Media. With a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in public media, and a bold vision for the future, Kenya is poised to lead LPM to new heights. Her dynamic energy, expertise in content creation, audience development, and fundraising, coupled with her proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams, make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Abby Shue, Chair of the LPM Board of Directors. “We are confident that Kenya will collaborate with LPM’s exceptional staff to drive continued innovation and lasting impact for one of Louisville’s most important community assets.”

As LPM celebrates 75 years of public service, the organization continues to be a vital resource for Louisville and Southern Indiana. Louisville Public Media comprises three distinct stations – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville – along with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and a growing portfolio of podcasts.

“At a time when trusted local media is more essential than ever, I’m committed to ensuring LPM fulfills its mission to provide independent and courageous news, music, and experiences that serve the needs and aspirations of Louisville’s multifaceted communities,” says Young. “Louisville is a vibrant, culturally rich community, and by deepening connections across all neighborhoods and embracing bold innovation, we’ll ensure more people in our community are seen and heard, and feel connected.”

The appointment follows an extensive national search led by Koya Partners, an executive search firm specializing in mission-driven leadership.

