LPM Announces Young Artist Showcase

Louisville Public Media announces The Young Artist Showcase, formerly the 90.5 WUOL Young Artist Competition. The Young Artist Showcase gives solo performers and small ensembles ages 8-18 a chance to shine on the radio and receive feedback from 90.5 WUOL and 91.9 WFPK on-air hosts.

We’re putting a fresh spin on the showcase by expanding our accepted genres and partnering with 91.9 WFPK. All instruments, including piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, electronic music and voice are welcome to participate in the audition.

Kiana Del, engagement manager for music education, said, "This is a great opportunity for young artists to get feedback on their work from industry professionals, walk away with a recording, and a chance to perform on an LPM stage. We're thrilled to refresh and bring back this amazing event and to open it up to genres beyond classical music. I’m really looking forward to seeing more artists from jazz to country to hip-hop. I can’t wait to hear our applicants this year!”

Participants are required to submit a video recording by uploading their video to YouTube as "unlisted," as a part of the first round of their application materials to enter. Submissions are due April 1, 2024. Participants entering must agree to be available in-person for a second round of auditions on April 13, 2024 at Louisville Public Media (619 S. 4th Street) if chosen. Multiple winners will be chosen from the finalists and awarded cash prizes.

Guidelines are available here.

Applications can be accessed here.

We're offering a professional quality studio recording opportunity for second round finalists, cash prizes to be used for lessons or gear, and Showcase finalists will have the opportunity to perform at an LPM event like WFPK Waterfront Wednesday® or WUOL New Lens, depending on their division.

Additional details can be found at LPM.org/YAS.

The Young Artist Showcase is made possible, in part, through the support of a PNC Foundation grant that helps fund music education initiatives and programming at Louisville Public Media.