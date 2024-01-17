LPM to Raffle Autographed Dolly Parton Guitar

Louisville Public Media is raffling off an acoustic guitar, designed and autographed by iconic country music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton. Tickets are available for $20 each and can be purchased online at LPM.org/Dolly, now through Feb. 26, 2024 at noon. The guitar is a Taylor GS Mini-e Special Edition. It's an acoustic guitar with a built-in electric pickup featuring an equalizer and a built-in, digital tuner. It features Dolly's butterfly design, and it includes a sturdy, protective case.

The drawing will occur on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Louisville Public Media, 619 S 4th St., Louisville, KY 40202. Entrants are invited to attend the drawing in-person or watch the drawing live on the 91.9 WFPK Facebook page. Entrants do not need to be present to win. The winner will be contacted with the phone and/or email address entered in the ticket purchase form.

“We’re honored Dolly feels strongly enough about LPM’s mission to donate this lovely guitar for fundraising efforts. She’s known for her philanthropy, and this is another example of her generous spirit,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen.

Proceeds from the guitar will benefit Louisville Public Media.