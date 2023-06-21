90.5 WUOL to Broadcast Louisville Orchestra’s 2022-2023 Season

90.5 WUOL is proud to present the Louisville Orchestra's 2022-2023 season on the radio and online! Beginning June 25, you can listen to the Classics concerts of the Louisville Orchestra Sundays at 7 p.m. Hosted by Daniel Gilliam, this broadcast season continues WUOL's long-standing partnership with the LO and Teddy Abrams.

"The orchestra is doing amazing work, and I can't think of a more perfect way to share with the world what's happening in Louisville, than through these broadcasts," said WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam.

"The Louisville Orchestra is dedicated to sharing our music with the largest audiences possible, so our partnership with WUOL to broadcast the highlights of our recent seasons allows us to make good on that promise,” said Graham Parker, Louisville Orchestra CEO. “The loyalty of the WUOL audience and their dedication to supporting the arts community here in Louisville makes this station an invaluable partner for the orchestra’s outreach to the community and beyond. We look forward to finding more ways we can collaborate to facilitate the accessibility of the world-class performances of the Louisville Orchestra.”

Broadcast Schedule:



June 25: Tessa Lark plays Marsalis Violin Concerto, and three works from inaugural Creators Corps composers Lisa Bielawa, TJ Cole, and Tyler Taylor

July 2: Teddy Talks Schumann (Symphony No. 4)

July 9: Ruth Reinhardt, guest conductor; Adès In Seven Days played by Timo Andres; Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

July 16: Bielawa Send the Carriage Through (LO Commission); Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Jonathan Biss and Symphony No. 5

July 23: Maurice Ravel and Richard Strauss, with Jon Gustely, principal horn and guest conductor Alasdair Neale

July 30 - August 20: TBA

*Broadcast schedule is subject to change. Visit LPM.org/orchestra for updates.

You can listen live at 90.5 WUOL FM, LPM.org/classical, on the LPM app, or on your smart speaker.