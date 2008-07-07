WFPL Honored with Journalism Awards

(Louisville, KY) WFPL (89.3 FM), Louisville’s NPR News Station, won sixteen awards, including eleven first place honors, from the Society of Professional Journalists at the 2008 SPJ Metro Louisville Journalism Awards ceremony last week.

The WFPL news staff took seven first place awards and four second place awards. Four first place awards went to State of Affairs, WFPL’s daily call-in program. Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Tony McVeigh received three awards, including one first place prize.

“We strive to provide meaningful, insightful coverage of issues important to our audience everyday,” said Deputy Director Jon Hoban. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our news team when our peers in the news industry recognize those efforts.”

Award winners include (2007 Radio Division):

Public Affairs Program

• First: State of Affairs, “Sexualization of Girls”

Business Reporting

• First: State of Affairs, “Retail Psychology”

Health care reporting

• First: State of Affairs, “Health Equity”

• Second: Tony McVeigh , “Kentucky Health Issues”

Minority/Women’s affairs

• First: State of Affairs, “Men Preventing Violence Against Women”

• Second: Tony McVeigh , “King Paved the Way”

Series reporting

• First: Kristin Espeland, “Louisville Air Pollution”

• Second: Stephanie Sanders, “Metro Council”

Investigative Reporting

• First: Stephanie Sanders, “Library Tax Proposal”

• Second: Kristin Espeland, “Stream Buffer Zones”

Feature Reporting

• First: Stephanie Sanders, “Belle of Louisville Captain Mark Doty”

Documentary

• First: Elizabeth Kramer, “Evangelical Church with Hipster Credentials Grows in Germantown”

• Second: Stephanie Sanders, “Library Tax Proposal”

General News Reporting

• First: Tony McVeigh, “Kentucky Governor’s Race”

• Second: Stephanie Sanders, Heidi Caravan, Rick Howlett, “Louisville Library Tax”

Newscast

• First: Stan Cook, Susan Sweeney Crum, WFPL Staff, “7:00am & 5:30pm Newscasts, 12/6/07”

Sports reporting

• First: Rick Howlett, “Denny Crum Court”

Best Web Site (all media category)

• Second: “wfpl.org”