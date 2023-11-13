© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Money Memories: Lessons a real estate investor wishes he'd learned sooner

Published November 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST

Drew Breneman is the founder and CEO of the real estate platform Breneman Capital. His journey into real estate began with a successful online business in high school — a business which evolved, over time, into a $200 million portfolio. On a new episode of "Money Memories," Breneman discusses why he believes real estate is still a meaningful tool for building long-term wealth, and the number one thing he wishes he had done sooner.
