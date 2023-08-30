© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

McConnell freezes again during news conference, this time in Covington

Louisville Public Media | By Sylvia Goodman,
Ryland Barton
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Mitch McConnell speaking in Louisville.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Mitch McConnell speaking in Louisville.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during a news conference in Covington on Wednesday.
It’s the second time the 81-year-old Republican publicly suffered from an apparent medical episode in a little over a month.

According to a video posted to Twitter by WLWT reporter Hannah Thomas, McConnell trailed off and paused after he was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. A staffer then joined McConnell at the lectern and repeated the question.

In all, the six-term senator silently held on to the podium silently for about 30 seconds. McConnell then fielded two more questions. In response to a question about Daniel Cameron’s bid for governor, he said he thought it would be a “very close race,” and when asked about former President Trump’s indictment in Georgia he said he “wasn’t going to comment on the presidential race.”

This story will be updated.

News
Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org.
Sylvia Goodman
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
Ryland Barton
