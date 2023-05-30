Great Podversations: Geraldine Brooks and Jacki Lyden

This conversation features best-selling author Geraldine Brooks and former NPR journalist Jacki Lyden discussing Brooks’ book, “Horse: A Novel” before a live audience at the Kentucky Author Forum.

Geraldine Brooks was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2006 for her novel “March." Many of her novels and nonfiction books have been New York Times bestsellers. Jacki Lyden is an award-winning former NPR host and foreign correspondent of over three decades.

