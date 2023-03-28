Large vacant commercial building benefits Lexington Fire Department

After training exercises, the large commercial complex will be demolished to make way for a $13 million three-story 105-unit apartment building.

Hundreds of Lexington firefighters are expected to work their way through a soon-to-be demolished commercial structure in the days ahead. The 20,000-foot strip of former business offices is serving as a temporary training center. Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said artificial smoke is used to establish a realistic scene.

Stu Johnson / Firefighters Undergoing Training Inside

“Simple hose deployment and advancement. That’s simple forcible entry procedures and techniques. That’s searching techniques. That’s ventilation techniques,” said Saas.

The donation of a large vacant commercial structure doesn’t come along very often. But that’s what the Lexington Fire Department got from Cowgill Partners. Saas said they are practicing the use of new breathing apparatus equipment.

Stu Johnson / Battalion Chief Jordan Saas Offers Instruction

“Building the confidence with the new equipment and this facility is allowing us to do that. So, you’ll see a lot of the crews they are utilizing the new MSA SCBA’s in order to build their familiarity with them,” said Saas.