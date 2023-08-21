Join LPM for a conversation with Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Jerry Abramson

What: Join us for a LIVE recording of the first episode of our upcoming podcast, "The Bluegrass Schmooze." Podcast creators Rabbi Shani Abramowitz, of Ohavay Zion Synagogue in Lexington, and Rabbi Ben Freed, of Keneseth Israel Congregation, will interview Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and former Mayor Jerry Abramson.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Keneseth Israel Congregation | 2531 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205

Tickets: This event is free, but registration is required.

About this event

"The Bluegrass Schmooze" is the newest addition to Louisville Public Media's podcast incubator. The show will debut on September 8, but you can get a sneak peek of episode one at this live taping.

The podcast will share the stories of Jewish people from Kentucky — those who were born here, those who moved away, and those, like our hosts, who moved here from somewhere else. A new episode will drop with each new month of the Hebrew calendar, and will feature four segments:

Jews in the News catches you up on Jewish newsmakers and current events that impact the Jewish community.

This Month in Judaism is a deep dive into the holidays of the month and their meanings. In months with no big holidays, our tireless rabbis will take a deep breath, relax, and explore another Jewish tradition, like Shabbat, or the origins of kosher practices.

A conversation with Jewish Kentuckians introduces you to Jewish folks across the commonwealth with great stories to tell. For this segment, Rabbi Shani Abramowitz and Rabbi Ben Freed talk with Mayor Craig Greenberg and Mayor Jerry Abramson about Jewish life in Louisville across the decades, and how their Judaism shapes their philosophy on leadership.

And each episode will wrap up with a L'Chaim of the Month, where we raise a glass in gratitude to a person or group making our world a better place.

Join us to help bring our newest podcast to life on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Light nosh will be served.

Support for "The Bluegrass Schmooze" comes from the Jewish Heritage Fund. The LPM Podcast Incubator gets support from The Eye Care Institute's Butchertown Clinical Trials, and the members of Louisville Public Media. Join us!

